Former British number one Kyle Edmund has announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 30.

Edmund won two ATP titles and became only the second British man after Sir Andy Murray to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2018.

He was part of the Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years, and also represented his country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Unfortunately Edmund’s ascent into the world’s top 50 corresponded with a knee injury that required three operations and kept him off the tour for almost two years.

In a statement issued by the Lawn Tennis Association, Edmund said: “The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries (and) my body is telling me it’s finally reached the end point.

“Looking back I can say I tried my absolute best in my career and my hardest to get back to where I was. There are no regrets whatsoever.”

Read more: Tennis legend Monica Seles 'learning to live with new normal' after life-changing diagnosis

Read more: Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets after tennis star was left 'shaken' by 'fixated' man