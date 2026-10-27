Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for making “ill-judged” remarks about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong which saw the France captain dropped by several Chinese brands.

Mbappe reportedly referred to Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China, as a dictator when joking about an internet meme he had seen of himself, and has faced a fierce backlash from China, losing brand deals with three Chinese companies.

In a statement, he apologised for the “hurt” his comments caused to “many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world”.

The 27-year-old had deals with beverage company Dongpeng, dairy giant Mengniu and cheese maker Milkground and all three companies announced on Tuesday they were ending their agreements with the footballer.

The news came after a video clip circulated on X which showed Mbappe being interviewed ahead of appearing on French online talk show The Bridge.

Mbappe, who came second behind Harry Kane in Monday’s Ballon d’Or awards, was asked about his favourite meme of himself and replied it was “a video someone made of a guy…I think he was a Chinese dictator” before the video shows an altered image which depicts Mbappe’s face on the blue-suited body of Mao.

Mbappe has been jokingly referred to as a dictator by football fans given his huge influence on the clubs he plays for.

He released a statement on his social media accounts on Tuesday saying it was not his intention to offend anybody.