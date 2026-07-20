Kylian Mbappe claimed his second successive World Cup Golden Boot as Lionel Messi and Argentina were shackled by Spain in Sunday’s final.

France captain Mbappe scored twice in Saturday’s madcap third-place play-off against England to take his tally to 10 goals in this summer’s tournament.

That left Messi, on eight, needing to respond the following night but Argentina did not even attempt a shot at goal until the 117th minute, when Messi’s drive was blocked by Mikel Merino. Giuliano Simeone skied their only other effort of the night.

Mbappe therefore finished two clear as top scorer, having also pipped Messi to the award at the 2022 tournament in Qatar where his side were beaten by Argentina in the final.

Jude Bellingham’s England-record seven goals in a single World Cup saw him third in the Golden Boot standings, level on goals with Erling Haaland but ahead of the Norway striker on the tie-breaker of assists.

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