Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi to Golden Boot after breaking World Cup record
Jude Bellingham’s England-record seven goals in a single World Cup saw him third in the Golden Boot standings.
Kylian Mbappe claimed his second successive World Cup Golden Boot as Lionel Messi and Argentina were shackled by Spain in Sunday’s final.
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France captain Mbappe scored twice in Saturday’s madcap third-place play-off against England to take his tally to 10 goals in this summer’s tournament.
That left Messi, on eight, needing to respond the following night but Argentina did not even attempt a shot at goal until the 117th minute, when Messi’s drive was blocked by Mikel Merino. Giuliano Simeone skied their only other effort of the night.
Mbappe therefore finished two clear as top scorer, having also pipped Messi to the award at the 2022 tournament in Qatar where his side were beaten by Argentina in the final.
Jude Bellingham’s England-record seven goals in a single World Cup saw him third in the Golden Boot standings, level on goals with Erling Haaland but ahead of the Norway striker on the tie-breaker of assists.
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Team-mate Harry Kane was a goal further back, ranked sixth behind France’s Ousmane Dembele after the latter recorded two assists to Kane’s one.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored five times for champions Spain while the top 10 was completed by Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr, Julian Quinones of co-hosts Mexico and Brazil star Vinicius Junior on four apiece.
Mbappe is the first player to win the Golden Boot twice and only the fourth to hit double figures in a single World Cup. Just Fontaine scored 13 goals for France in 1958, Sandor Kocsis 11 for Hungary in 1954 and Gerd Muller 10 for West Germany in 1970.
His efforts also saw him become the competition’s all-time record scorer.
The Real Madrid man scored eight goals in 2022 and four in 2018 to go with his 10 this summer, giving him 22 goals in 22 World Cup matches.
That is one more than Messi, who is surely set to exit the stage at the age of 39 after a record 34 appearances – leaving the way clear for Mbappe to extend his record in 2030 and beyond.
Miroslav Klose’s previous record of 16 for Germany was blown away by the pair this summer, with former Brazil striker Ronaldo next up with 15 goals.
Kane moved alongside Muller on 14 goals, albeit having played 18 games to Muller’s 13.
Fontaine and Pele follow on 13 and 12 respectively while Cristiano Ronaldo’s three goals this summer for Portugal moved him alongside Kocsis and Jurgen Klinsmann on 11, having played far more matches than either.