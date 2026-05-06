Kylian Mbappe hits back at critics as online petition urges star to leave Real Madrid following Sardinia trip
The 27-year-old reportedly flew to the island while recovering from a hamstring injury
Kylian Mbappe has hit back at critics in response to an online petition created by Real Madrid supporters calling on him to leave the club.
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The French forward drew criticism after he jetted to Sardinia with his girlfriend despite recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since the end of April.
Madrid are preparing for the crunch El Classico with Barcelona this weekend, which the 27-year-old remains a doubt for.
A supporter-led petition to get Mbappe out of the club is being widely shared on social media, and currently has around 14 million signatures.
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Mbappe, who won the World Cup as a teenager with France in 2018, reportedly travelled to the Italian island at the weekend, prompting questions over his commitment.
The description of the petition, titled 'Mbappe Out', reads: "Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent — sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future."
But hitting back, a statement released on behalf of Mbappe read: "Part of the criticism is based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, without reflecting the reality of Kylian’s commitment and the work he puts in every day for the team."
Speculation has grown in Spain whether the player is saving himself for the World Cup, which begins in North America next month.
Los Blancos have little to play for as the season approaches it end after being knocked out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, while also trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 11 points.
The images of Mbappe's trip to Sardinia were posted to social media last weekend before Madrid’s away game at Espanyol, which they won 2-0.