The 27-year-old reportedly flew to the island while recovering from a hamstring injury

Mbappe took a trip to Italy while recovering from a hamstring injury, prompting criticism from fans. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Kylian Mbappe has hit back at critics in response to an online petition created by Real Madrid supporters calling on him to leave the club.

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The French forward drew criticism after he jetted to Sardinia with his girlfriend despite recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since the end of April. Madrid are preparing for the crunch El Classico with Barcelona this weekend, which the 27-year-old remains a doubt for. A supporter-led petition to get Mbappe out of the club is being widely shared on social media, and currently has around 14 million signatures. Read more: Arsenal qualify for their first Champions League final in 20 years after narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid Read more: Kylian Mbappe awarded €60 million from former club PSG after dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses

Madrid are currently 11 points behind league leaders and rivals Barcelona. Picture: Getty

Mbappe, who won the World Cup as a teenager with France in 2018, reportedly travelled to the Italian island at the weekend, prompting questions over his commitment. The description of the petition, titled 'Mbappe Out', reads: "Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent — sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future." But hitting back, a statement released on behalf of Mbappe read: "Part of the criticism is based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, without reflecting the reality of Kylian’s commitment and the work he puts in every day for the team."

Mbappe has been accused of saving himself for France at this summer's World Cup. Picture: Getty