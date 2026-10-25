Kylie Jenner trademarks skincare brand named after eight-year-old daughter Stormi
The trademark application is currently 'pending' at the US Patent and Trademark Office, but Kylie has not announced plans for Stormi to launch her own company.
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Kylie Jenner has filed to trademark her eight-year-old daughter’s name, Stormi Webster, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
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Kylie had previously filed to trademark “Stormi World” in 2022, after her daughter's father, rapper Travis Scott, launched his Astroworld album and music festival.
But apart from a Stormi World birthday party, a related company was never officially created.
The trademark process is still officially listed as “pending, and Kylie has not announced plans for Stormi to launch her own company.
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In August, Kylie claimed she planned to use her daughter’s name for “goods and services” related to skin and hair care, body oils, shower gels, cosmetics, fragrances, nail polish, and more related terms, The Sun reports.
She started her own cosmetics brand in 2015 when she was 16. Kylie Lip Kits was a huge success, and now Kylie Cosmetics offers foundations, eyeshadows, mascaras, blushes, fragrances, and more.
Kylie has since launched other businesses, such as Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and her Khy fashion brand.
The star gave birth to Stormi when she was 20 years old with then-boyfriend Travis, but they split soon after their son Aire’s, 4, birth.
Kylie has been dating Timothée Chalamet for three years.
In 2021, Kylie joked that at 3 years old, Stormi was launching her own company.
“She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while, but finally… pedal to the metal,” she said.
However, no brand has so far emerged.