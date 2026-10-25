Kylie Jenner has filed to trademark her eight-year-old daughter’s name, Stormi Webster, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Kylie had previously filed to trademark “Stormi World” in 2022, after her daughter's father, rapper Travis Scott, launched his Astroworld album and music festival.

But apart from a Stormi World birthday party, a related company was never officially created.

The trademark process is still officially listed as “pending, and Kylie has not announced plans for Stormi to launch her own company.

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