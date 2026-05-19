Kylie Minogue has asked fans to understand that she is "not invincible" as they watch a new documentary about the superstar's life.

The three-part doc will feature archive footage of her childhood, her formative role on the hit soap Neighbours, and interviews with friends and loved ones including her sister Danni and former co-star Jason Donovan.

The icon will also address her battle with breast cancer as she is followed by the team behind the recent series on the Beckham family

The Australian pop icon has allowed cameras into her life to document the "light and shade" behind her public persona.

Speaking at a Q&A event in central London ahead of the documentary’s release, Kylie said making the film was "good" and "from the heart".

She remarked: "I can imagine that fans and maybe even broader than that… maybe that’s one of the reasons that I have this relationship with my fans and the broader audience, is they can see, don’t know if I tried to do this, again it’s very weird to say this about myself, but I’m not invincible."

Kylie added: "I can get the job done and I can shine, hopefully. But I think that, I don’t know, that they understand that you could be me, we could co-exist.

"There’s always a lot of talk about how much I’ve changed. We all change through life, and grown and developed, and certainly that’s evident, as an artist, like I was famous before I knew what I was doing, so you know, and there came a lot of the criticism and the hardship with that, but what’s illuminating to me is, in so many ways, I haven’t changed."

She concluded: "Like, the way of dealing with stuff from that time that you’re talking about is kind of how I do it now, like I read the room, do what I have to do, feel the fear and do it anyway."

Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2005, undergoing a lumpectomy and chemotherapy in Paris before being given the all-clear a year later.

The documentary, titled Kylie is set to premiere on Netflix on May 20.