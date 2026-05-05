The pop icon relives the moment her world changed in a new documentary trailer, revisiting the diagnosis that forced her off stage.

Kylie Minogue ‘felt removed from body’ after cancer diagnosis, new trailer reveals. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Feldman

Kylie Minogue is seen fighting back tears as she reflects on her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis in a moving trailer for her new documentary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie opens up about her breast cancer battle in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Kylie. “I felt removed from my body,” she confessed. “I was so scared of what was ahead of me.” The trailer offers a rare glimpse into the singer’s most difficult moments, as she reflects on her diagnosis and the uncertainty that followed. Read more: Stars go all-out in 2026 Met Gala fashion extravaganza - but some 'boycott' it after Jeff Bezos takeover Read more: Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas Residency amid 'ongoing health issues'

Her sister, Dannii Minogue, also appears in the trailer, recalling the impact on their family. She said: “We didn’t know if she was ever going to be well again, but I just wanted to be with my sister. Music kept us going.” The pop star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2005, at the age of 36. She underwent a lumpectomy before beginning chemotherapy, forcing her to cancel her Showgirl tour and withdraw from a major Glastonbury headline performance. Kylie later revealed she had initially been given the all-clear, before a second opinion led to her diagnosis weeks later.

Kylie and Dannii Minogue reunite on stage for Sydney WorldPride performance. Picture: Getty

Reflecting in 2011 after being declared cancer-free, she said she endured “rotten, dark moments” in private. “I don’t think the public really saw. I stayed indoors and it was my family who supported me,” she said. The three-part documentary series will be released on Netflix later this month and will explore how Kylie became one of pop’s most enduring stars, selling more than 80 million records worldwide.

Kylie Minogue performs on stage on her 'Showgirl Homecoming' concert tour at Wembley Arena, 2007. Picture: Getty