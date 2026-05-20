Kylie said she wanted to speak publicly now because it felt important to be honest about what happened

Kylie Minogue at a launch event for her new documentary series. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Kylie Minogue has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time in 2021, more than 15 years after first being treated for the disease.

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The singer says she kept the second diagnosis private, unlike in 2005 when she had to pause her Showgirl world tour after being diagnosed while in the public eye. In her new Netflix documentary series, Kylie, the 57-year-old says: “I was able to keep that to myself and go through that year, not like the first time. “I’ve been trying to find the right time to say it - I just couldn’t at the time. I was just a shell of a person.” Kylie said she wanted to speak publicly now because it felt important to be honest about what happened. She explained: “Thankfully I got through it again and all is well. Read More: Kylie Minogue tells fans 'I'm not invincible' ahead of premiere of three-part documentary about life and cancer battle Read More: Kylie Minogue ‘felt removed from body’ after cancer diagnosis, new trailer reveals

Michael Harte, Kylie Minogue, John Battsek and Polly Bhowmik attend the launch event for the Netflix documentary series 'Kylie'. Picture: Getty

“Making this documentary has meant looking back at so many pivotal moments in my life and this was another one. I also know there will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups. “As part of my routine check-ups in 2021, I was diagnosed with a second primary breast cancer. Early detection was very helpful and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today.” The singer said she later channelled the experience into music, writing the song Story with long-time collaborator Richard “Biff” Stannard. She said: “When I started writing Story I knew one day I would share what the meaning behind the song was. Finding the right time to do so was tricky. I didn’t imagine it would be in a documentary but perhaps it found its own time and place.”

Kylie Minogue during her tour in 2005 - which had to be postponed for breast cancer treatment. Picture: Alamy

She also urged others not to miss appointments after cancer treatment. Kylie said: “I get it; you just want to move on and put it in the past or park it to the side. But, check-ups are incredibly important. It can be daunting and triggering but please be mindful of just how vital they are - and reach out for help if you need it, you're not alone.” The documentary also looks back at her first diagnosis in 2005, when she says she postponed chemotherapy while trying IVF as she hoped to start a family with former partner Olivier Martinez. She said: “There’s so much more to cancer than you had it, you got through it and you’re fine - or fine for now. I was 36 when I got my diagnosis so already it’s - you need to be thinking about children.” She added: “I did try. I even postponed my chemotherapy to try - which was quite scary at the time because you just want it out. Gone. I want to feel safe, I don’t want this. But yeah, I did try a few times with IVF, always it was with such a thread of hope. But I couldn’t not try. “If it had happened it would have been just shy of a miracle. But it didn’t work out that way. One can’t help but wonder what it would have been like - I’m so close to my family. But it wasn’t my path.”