The blaze burned down the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighbourhood.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January. Picture: X USAttyEssayli

By Alice Padgett

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly wildfire that destroyed swathes of Los Angeles.

The fire killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 buildings. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was detained for allegedly starting a fire on New Year's Day, acting US attorney Bill Essayli said. The blaze burned down the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighbourhood full of sea-view mansions.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

⁰The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day --… pic.twitter.com/UzrFa0Lmrz — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025

Rinderknecht was arrested on Tuesday in Florida and will appear in court on Wednesday in the same state. "While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy," Mr Essayli said. Among the evidence was an image the man generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

Rinderknecht generated an image of a burning city using AI. Picture: X USAttyEssayli

The flames erupted in Los Angeles on January 7. The fire Rinderknecht set on January 1 smouldered underground before reigniting during high winds, Mr Essayli said. During an interview with investigators Rinderknecht lied about his location when he noticed the fire, claiming he was near the bottom of the hiking trail. It was not shared how Rinderknecht started the fire. The sweeping fires in California ravaged communities, and sent thousands frantically fleeing their properties, including areas dotted with celebrity homes.

British film and TV star Richard Armitage called the Los Angeles wildfires “apocalyptic” after fellow actors lost their homes in the raging blazes that have caused a state of emergency in the US city. TV personality and singer Paris Hilton, When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren are among those who have confirmed that their residences have been destroyed in the fires. Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.

Palisades resident evacuate the area as the Palisades Fires grow. Picture: Alamy