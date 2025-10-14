Blood test for clinical trial,Charing Cross Hospital. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Scientists can now grow embryo-like structures that produce human blood cells, creating new possibilities for regenerative medicine to treat conditions such as leukaemia.

The lab-grown embryo model could help researchers produce blood stem cells for transplants, screen drugs and understand blood disorders. The ability to generate blood stem cells in the laboratory may one day make it possible to treat patients in need of bone marrow transplants using their own cells. The human stem cells used to grow the embryo-like structures can be created from any cell in the body. In theory this could allow scientists to artificially produce blood that is fully compatible with a patient's own body. The breakthrough is the latest in a rapidly advancing area of medical science in which embryo models are created from stem cells without the need for eggs or sperm.