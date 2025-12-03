Labour scraps mayoral elections as Reform accuses Starmer of 'preventing big wins' for Farage
It would mean elections in Essex, Hampshire and the Solent, Sussex and Brighton, and Norfolk and Suffolk, would not take place until 2028
Reform UK has accused Labour of a “blatant attempt to stop big wins” for their party amid reports the Government is postponing four of next year’s mayoral elections by two years.
Zia Yusuf, Reform’s head of policy, said: “This is a blatant attempt to stop big Reform wins next May. It’s an act of a desperate government who are clinging on to power by any means necessary.
“Labour has proven time and time again that they’re not beyond denying democracy to millions of people in order to maintain their cosy status quo.”
The Tories also criticised the plans.
Shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly said: “This is a scandalous attempt to subvert democracy by a Labour government whose credibility and popularity are already in tatters.
“The Conservatives firmly oppose this decision to delay the mayoral elections, especially when candidates have been selected and campaigning is well under way.”
The Sun reported that ministers are expected to make the announcement on Thursday, citing the need for more time to finish reorganising the local authorities.
Elections in nine council areas, East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Thurrock, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey were already postponed from this year to 2026 amid the reorganisation of local government in England.
Reform UK enjoyed success in the local elections in May, winning more than 600 seats and taking control of 10 councils stretching from Kent to Co Durham. The party also toppled a 14,000-strong Labour majority in a parliamentary by-election.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.