Reform UK has accused Labour of a “blatant attempt to stop big wins” for their party amid reports the Government is postponing four of next year’s mayoral elections by two years.

It would mean elections in Essex, Hampshire and the Solent, Sussex and Brighton, and Norfolk and Suffolk, would not take place until 2028, according to the reported proposals.

Zia Yusuf, Reform’s head of policy, said: “This is a blatant attempt to stop big Reform wins next May. It’s an act of a desperate government who are clinging on to power by any means necessary.

“Labour has proven time and time again that they’re not beyond denying democracy to millions of people in order to maintain their cosy status quo.”

The Tories also criticised the plans.

