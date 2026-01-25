Carl Turner MP said Mr Burnham was entitled to go forward to the next stage ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election

Labour MP Carl Turner told LBC the decision to vote against Mr Burnham standing was a "mistake.". Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

Labour MP Karl Turner has told LBC it was a "mistake" to block Andy Burnham from running for Parliament and suggested the Prime Minister should have listened to his texts of advice on the matter.

Mr Turner hit out at the vote made by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) to prevent Mr Burnham from contesting the Gorton and Denton by-election. The MP for Kingston upon Hull East also said he sent text messages to Sir Keir Starmer offering advice on the matter, which he says the Prime Minister did not reply to. He told LBC's Henry Riley: "I think it was a mistake. I think [Mr Burnham] should have been entitled to go forward to the next roundup, the very least, and then potentially be shortlisted for the CLP to choose their preferred candidate. Read more: Andy Burnham blocked from standing as an MP by Labour's ruling body in blow to leadership hopes Read more: Labour MP tells LBC now is 'not the time' for Andy Burnham to stand in by-election

Mr Burnham said he was "disappointed" and "concerned" after his move to stand as MP was blocked. Picture: Getty

"Why do I say it? Because I think he was the best candidate on the basis of evidence. He won not just every single constituency ward in that massive Greater Manchester region, he won every single ballot box. "That is a massive result in that election. So I think he was best placed to be the candidate. "I think he's got a lot of experience, I think he offers a lot to Parliament, actually. And I think he could have been used by the Prime Minister in Cabinet, is my view." Mr Burnham required permission from the NEC to run as Labour's candidate for the Westminster seat, but the ten-person panel voted eight to one against him. His decision to apply for permission to run followed long-running speculation he could challenge Sir Keir for the party leadership. Releasing a statement on Sunday, he wrote he was "disappointed" and "concerned" following the block.

Mr Turner said "You've got to have your best player on the field and the reality is whether some people are not very keen on Andy Burnham, I suspect, but others are very, very keen on Andy and the reality is he's very much the best player in that region to stand a by election at a time when we're polling very badly across the board. "That's the truth of it and I'm really upset and concerned that this provides an opportunity for those that are spoiling for a scrap anyway with the Prime Minister and want to challenge his leadership. "We're going to put everything into winning that by-election. We must do. But actually, if we lose it, it gives more chance for an argument to say he's got to go, which I don't sort of advocate." He added: "You can have a policy argument with Keir Starmer and he still remains your friend. We've been texting each other the last couple of days. I texted him yesterday with a bit of advice. "I think I called it Turner's wise words for the day yesterday."

Mr Burnham took to X to express his disappointment. Picture: Alamy

Asked by Henry if the Prime Minister replied, Mr Turner said: " He didn't reply to me yesterday but I suspected Read it. That was my advice to him. "I won't say what it was but I can tell you now if he'd taken my advice, I think there'd be more chance of Keir Starmer not being challenged in this scenario going forward." However, he told Henry: "I want the Prime Minister to stay on. Genuinely, I do. I think he's doing a good job. I think we're doing badly in the polls and I think it needs to improve dramatically. "But with three and a half years away from a general election, the Prime Minister has got lots of time to make things better."