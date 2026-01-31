Angeliki Stogia speaks as she is announced as the Labour Party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Angeliki Stogia has been announced as Labour’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Ms Stogia told a crowd of Labour activists at a launch event in the constituency on Saturday she was a “proud Mancunian woman”. She added: “I have walked the streets of this constituency.” As Labour attempts to roll the pitch for a straight fight with Reform UK, Ms Stogia also said: “This is about Manchester. Manchester is a city united, we are rejecting division. I am so looking forward to going out on the doorstep and winning this for Labour.” The candidate was flanked by Labour party chairwoman Anna Turley and deputy leader Lucy Powell as her candidacy was announced.

