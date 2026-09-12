The Labour Party has sent an “urgent request” to members to donate after Reform UK received £72 million in just 24 hours.

Phillipson said: 'Farage can't buy his way out of the sleaze and scandal he and Reform UK are drowning in'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The Labour Party has sent an “urgent request” to members to donate after Reform UK received £72 million in just 24 hours.

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Harborne has established ties to Reform before, giving Nigel Farage a personal gift of £5 million. Picture: Getty

LBC has contacted the Labour Party for comment. A Labour spokesperson pointed to the party's position on donations more widely - in particular, Bridget Phillipson's statement on Christopher Harborne’s £ 36 million Reform donation. Phillipson said: "Farage can't buy his way out of the sleaze and scandal he and Reform UK are drowning in - or the multiple police investigations that are ongoing into Reform’s dodgy finances, "The serious questions Farage and Reform need to answer aren't going away - in fact, they're just piling up, "It's time Farage and Reform came clean with the public, fully co-operated with the ongoing police investigations and prove they're not just in it for themselves."

Andy Burnham's party has released a fundraising request following Reform's bombshell donation. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, it was revealed that Crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne has matched the record £36 million donation to Reform UK made by British billionaire Ben Delo. Thai-based businessman Christopher Harborne, the party’s biggest donor, said on Saturday he was matching the donation by Ben Delo, revealed on Friday. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Harborne said the donation was “a philanthropic gift to our country” intended to help Reform prepare for government. He said: “Whilst I have been making donations to Reform of around £1 million a month, Ben Delo told me he was going to make a record donation of £36 million. “My competitive spirit inspired me to match it, so that is what I’ve done. And I hope others may join us.”

The donation means Mr Harborne retains his position as Reform’s largest donor, having already given £9 million to the party last August. A separate £5 million gift from Mr Harborne to Nigel Farage is also at the centre of an investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog after the Reform leader failed to declare it in his register of interests. In his Telegraph article announcing the donation, the billionaire said the UK needed a “profitable and dynamic economy” to be able to address the three “existential threats” of nuclear war, AI and climate change. His donation comes after billionaire co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, Ben Delo, gave the party £36 million. This briefly made him Reform’s largest-ever donor, before Harborne matched this sum.

Thai-based businessman Christopher Harborne. Picture: Social Media

When speaking to LBC earlier on Saturday, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice said that Delo’s donation may encourage other donors to give to the party. Tice said the donation would put Reform “on a level playing field” with Labour and the Conservatives. When asked what the party will do with the millions, Tice said: “It'll allow us to employ campaign managers, as I say, in almost every constituency across the country. “It will allow us to employ the best, highest-quality researchers, policy people, and to retain the best... And having that confidence, it actually gives other potential donors additional confidence as well.”

Ben Delo (R) donated £36 million to Reform. Picture: Getty