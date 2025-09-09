Sir Keir Starmer has appointed the youngest minister since William Gladstone as his cabinet reshuffle continues.

Keir Mather, 27, was made parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Transport.

Sir Keir began the cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of former deputy PM Angela Rayner on Friday.

Mr Mather gained his seat in 2023 and was the youngest member of parliament at the time, landing him the nickname 'baby of the house.'

His recent appointment makes him the youngest minister since William Gladstone in 1834.

Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, said on X she was "delighted to welcome" him as a part of her team She says "Together we will continue to drive forward this Labour government's work to rebuild a transport system Britain can rely on."

Mr Mather replied that it's a "privilege to join @Heidi_Labour and a fantastic team of Ministers. Keeping Britain moving is central to achieving economic growth. Looking forward to getting started!"