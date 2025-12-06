Labour has banned trans women from participating in its annual women’s conference next year.

The party said only “biological women” will be able to take part in the conference’s formal business, including votes, policy debates and listening to speeches in the main hall.

Fringe events at the conference, which takes place before the party’s annual conference in Liverpool, will remain open to all genders.

The decision follows a Supreme Court decision earlier this year that ruled references to women in the Equality Act refer to “biological sex”.

It is understood to be considered the least restrictive approach to the conference that still complies with the law.

