Labour borough councillor defects to Reform UK
A Labour borough councillor has become the first in England to leave the party for Reform UK.
Mason Humberstone, who was elected to represent Old Town ward in Stevenage in May 2023, is now the only Reform member sitting on the Labour-run authority.
Announcing his defection on Wednesday, he said the party he previously supported was "lost, without vision" and "mired in scandal".
Labour MP for Stevenage Kevin Bonavia said he was "deeply disappointed" in the move, while council leader Richard Henry accused Mr Humberstone of "jumping ship for personal and political gain" and called for a by-election.
Explaining his decision, the councillor said: "I’ve battled with this decision for some time. But deep down, I know it’s the right call."
"It isn’t ordinary, hardworking people in Stevenage and across our country who’ve left Labour – Labour has left us.
"The party I joined is lost, without vision, mired in scandal, and too often speaking for a metropolitan elite rather than the people they’re meant to serve."
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the move showed his party was "winning the support of young people from across the political landscape".
Mr Bonavia, who was elected as MP for Stevenage in 2024, said: "I am deeply disappointed in Cllr Humberstone for defecting to another party who thrive on fear and division and have no practical solutions for our country’s future."
He urged Mr Humberstone to "do the right thing" and resign to seek a fresh mandate in a new election, adding: "I will not be distracted by political opportunism as I continue to focus on working day and night to secure positive changes for our town and villages as our local MP."
Council leader Mr Henry said: "I made every attempt, above and beyond what would be considered reasonable, to accommodate and mentor Cllr Humberstone as he brought many challenges to the table in terms of his attendance, punctuality, adherence to commitments, dedication to the role and much more."
He said Mr Humberstone had "jumped ship with no fair warning for personal and political gain" after being given "so many chances and opportunities to improve his conduct" and should face a by-election.
In the last year, Mr Humberstone has been to 10 of the 33 council and committee meetings he was expected to attend.
A local Labour source said: "Mason showed a lot of promise and potential when he joined the Labour Party, but the reality is he fell extremely below the mark."
Mr Humberstone said he had been "on the receiving end of quite a lot of untruths" and "nastiness" from some former colleagues and "it just shows the environment and culture they permeate".
"This is something I have witnessed and experienced first hand," he said.
He is the first sitting Labour councillor in England to switch to Mr Farage’s party, following former Scottish Labour councillor Jamie McGuire’s move earlier this year.
The Reform leader said: "I am delighted Cllr Mason Humberstone has joined us from Labour.
"He is putting country before party and we warmly welcome him to Reform.
"We are winning the support of young people from across the political landscape."