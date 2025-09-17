Nigel Farage delivers a speech at annual Reform UK party conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, United Kingdom on September 06, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A Labour borough councillor has become the first in England to leave the party for Reform UK.

Mason Humberstone, who was elected to represent Old Town ward in Stevenage in May 2023, is now the only Reform member sitting on the Labour-run authority. Announcing his defection on Wednesday, he said the party he previously supported was "lost, without vision" and "mired in scandal". Labour MP for Stevenage Kevin Bonavia said he was "deeply disappointed" in the move, while council leader Richard Henry accused Mr Humberstone of "jumping ship for personal and political gain" and called for a by-election. Explaining his decision, the councillor said: "I’ve battled with this decision for some time. But deep down, I know it’s the right call." Read more: All nine ex Tory MPs to have joined Reform Read more: Former Labour councillor charged with blackmail in Westminster 'honeytrap' scandal

Clock tower and fountain in Town Square, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

"It isn’t ordinary, hardworking people in Stevenage and across our country who’ve left Labour – Labour has left us. "The party I joined is lost, without vision, mired in scandal, and too often speaking for a metropolitan elite rather than the people they’re meant to serve." Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the move showed his party was "winning the support of young people from across the political landscape". Mr Bonavia, who was elected as MP for Stevenage in 2024, said: "I am deeply disappointed in Cllr Humberstone for defecting to another party who thrive on fear and division and have no practical solutions for our country’s future." He urged Mr Humberstone to "do the right thing" and resign to seek a fresh mandate in a new election, adding: "I will not be distracted by political opportunism as I continue to focus on working day and night to secure positive changes for our town and villages as our local MP." Council leader Mr Henry said: "I made every attempt, above and beyond what would be considered reasonable, to accommodate and mentor Cllr Humberstone as he brought many challenges to the table in terms of his attendance, punctuality, adherence to commitments, dedication to the role and much more."

Nigel Farage delivers speech at Reform UK party conference. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images