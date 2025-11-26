Labour promised not to impose a massive tax raid on working people in its 2024 general election manifesto

Britain faces a £26billion tax grab after the Chancellor's Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Earners, savers and homeowners will be hit hard after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £26 billion tax raid in the Budget - despite Labour vowing to limit tax rises to £8.5 billion in its 2024 general election manifesto.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Savers will be hard in by the Budget announcement. Picture: PA

Badenoch slammed Ms Reeves for raising 'tax after tax after tax'. Picture: Alamy

The freeze in tax thresholds would result in 780,000 more paying the basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional-rate income tax payers in 2029/30. Salary-sacrifice pensions will also be taxed, while the Chancellor is raising taxes on dividends and savings. It comes after Labour promised in its 2024 general election manifesto not to impose a massive tax raid on working people, instead vowing to crack down on tax dodgers and avoiders, energy firms, billionaires and wealthy foreigners living in Britain. The party was elected vowing to raise taxes by just £8.5billion, up spending by £9.5billion and borrow £3.5billion to deliver on its manifesto pledge. Point one of its so-called 'first steps for change' in its 2024 document was to deliver economic stability “with tough spending rules, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.”

But now, Ms Reeves has been accused of tearing those manifesto commitments up. Greg Smith, a Tory shadow business minister, said: “This Budget has increased taxes across the board, smashing up Labour’s manifesto commitments. “Worst hit are landlords and savers, especially those doing the right thing to save for a pension.“Labour are doubling down on the failures of last year’s Budget, which will leave people poorer, especially working people.”

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage has hit out at the Chancellor's budget. Picture: Getty