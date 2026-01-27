Senior Labour figures are expecting to lose the by-election seat which Andy Burnham was banned from standing in.

A Labour loss would turn the pressure up on Sir Keir Starmer, who decided to block Burnham's candidacy as he did not want to lose control of the Greater Manchester mayoralty, government insiders claim.

Some officials fear the party could finish in third place behind Reform and the Greens in the Gorton & Denton seat, which is set to be a deeply divisive vote.

The by-election will be held on February 26, as Labour looks to minimise its impact by removing it from its election campaigns in Scotland, Wales and England in May.

A senior government figure told The Times: "Realistically we know that we’re going to lose. But it was a question of what was worse: losing a by-election or losing control of Greater Manchester, which would have been a total disaster."

Reform are expected to pitch the contest as a chance for voters to punish Starmer, while the Greens will look to maximise the use of the pro-Gaza vote.

While some Labour sources are dismissive about victory, others insist they are “not writing the seat off” and need to be “quick out of the blocks” to position Labour as the principal challenger to Reform.

On Monday Starmer defended his decision to block Burnham’s candidacy, saying: "Having an election for the mayor of Manchester when it’s not necessary would divert our resources away from the elections that we must have."

Starmer’s decision to ban Burnham was allegedly criticised by 50 MPs in a letter on Monday.

Eighty MPs are the number that would be needed to trigger a leadership challenge.

Those loyal to the PM believe the immediate backlash against the decision has been contained after only two MPs — both on the far left of the party — raised it at the meeting.

New figures from YouGov found just 16% of those who voted Labour thought blocking Burnham was the right choice, compared with 46% who thought it was wrong.

Overall, Labour are currently polling at 21% nationally, four points below Reform UK on 25%.

The Tories are on 17% and the Greens on 16%.