If her two immediate predecessors as MP for Holborn and St Pancras are anything to go by, a bright political future awaits Labour’s newest MP Sagal Abdi-Wali.

The Somalian refugee’s immediate predecessor was former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who represented the area for 11 years and performed one final u-turn last month when he resigned. Just weeks before that he had categorically committed to remaining an MP, very on brand.

Before that was the late-great Frank Dobson, the former mayoral candidate and Health Secretary who represented the area for over three decades.

In short, this seat bleeds red. But that’s not to underestimate the potential banana skin this contest could have been.

George Galloway, the former MP who claims to be living in “self-imposed exile” in Russia, did not set foot in the UK during the campaign. Indeed, the ex-Labour, ex-Respect, ex-Independent, ex-All For Unity, now Workers Party candidate got his lowest vote count ever, coming seventh with 314 votes, fewer than half of the Restore candidate’s total.

The main challenger to Abdi-Wali was the maladroit Zack Polanski. The Green Party leader seems to possess the reverse Midas touch at the moment. It’s a curious conundrum that, after trebling the party’s membership and vote in the seat, he still managed to look unimpressive and weak.

He was gracious enough to stay for the result and speech (not a given, with some of the political egos these days), he clapped and congratulated the victor. Polanski was completely magnanimous on stage in defeat and did not sulk, yet in the media he seems to have developed the same ill-advised tetchiness as Nigel Farage in recent months. Lashing out in frustration at avoidable mistakes which are hampering the party’s fortunes.

The Green Party leader is at a crossroads. Either he goes quietly and resigns himself to being a funky pub quiz question answer, or shows some leadership and pulls his socks up. At the moment, he’s letting Labour off the hook just at the very point our new Prime Minister demands scrutiny.

Elsewhere, the ‘Kemistry' Badenoch bounce was in full swing as the party managed to keep their deposit with 7.1% of the vote, and a reduced vote share of -0.1%. Reform were irrelevant, finishing fourth, and, like George Galloway, the Lib Dems need not have bothered.

Most parties made a dog's dinner of the contest, but a special mention goes to the baked-bean, balaclava-wearing Barmy Brunch of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, who, with 87 votes, comfortably beat UKIP - remember them? And we now know there are 9 constituency communists who placed their trust in the Communist League.

On a serious note, whilst the internal travails of the Green Party make for a good story, and the limp effort of the Conservatives and Lib Dems will be amusing to their detractors, politics is in need of some serious scrutiny, and it was severely lacking in this election.

It may well have been because of the peculiar timing of this contest, falling under the radar and playing second fiddle to party conference season, but it felt like a pretty limp challenge to the governing party. You’d be forgiven for thinking the Greens were trying to self-sabotage by all falling out with each other just days before the poll.

Get the popcorn ready for the mandatory Green Party leadership election which has to take place next year due to the party’s constitution.

It was almost suspiciously straightforward in the end, but Andy Burnham will be mighty relieved to win a by-election so comfortably in the capital, one that could have gone so badly wrong.

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Henry Riley is a Reporter and Presenter at LBC.

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