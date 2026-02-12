By Phoebe Abruzzese

Labour has struggled to recruit candidates in its traditional Red Wall strongholds for May's local elections, a leaked memo suggests.

Party insiders in North East have told LBC they have been forced to open up selection to candidates with "no experience" and nominate party staff members as paper candidates - who are expected not to run campaigns or win seats, just appear on the ballot slip - due to a lack of applications. It's the latest in a series of blows to the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, who has endured the most torrid week of premiership so far - marked by internal criticism and controversy surrounding Peter Mandelson’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. In the North East, council elections are scheduled for South Tyneside, Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Hartlepool and North Tyneside. Read more: 'We must act more like a Labour Government': Lisa Nandy calls on Starmer to be 'bold and radical' in wake of Mandelson scandal

Labour is struggling to find candidates for the May elections, LBC can reveal. Picture: Alamy

And the Labour Party has said it is typical at this stage in the electoral cycle not to have selected candidates for every ward – adding selections have now been made in Labour-held seats, and 94 percent of other seats. However, only weeks ago, vacancies remained even in historically safe seats - such as the Byker ward in Newcastle, which had been held by Labour since its creation in 1980, until 2024, when one of its three seats was taken by the Greens. Party sources have said they have never seen interest levels this low before. A leaked email from the Jarrow and Gateshead Labour Party, sent earlier this month and seen by LBC, urges members to “seriously consider giving assistance to the Borough of South Tyneside in putting your name forward.” It also documents a number of vacancies across the area, and adds that “no experience is required” to run as a candidate.

A source in the party said that they have had difficulties in filling candidacies – especially in mining communities. Dave Wood, who served as a Labour councillor in Newcastle for more than 30 years, is among those who have left the party. He says that he’s “not at all surprised” that the party is struggling to field candidates. “They’ve only got themselves to blame. It makes me sick.” A Labour source rejected the allegation that they are struggling to fill vacancies, and said reaching out to members to gauge their interest in running is the normal process for elections.