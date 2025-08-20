Senior Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged over the possession of indecent images.

The 52-year-old, who is married with two daughters, has been an MSP since 2016, representing South Scotland.

He has been suspended by the party and is already listed on the Scottish Parliament’s website as an independent MSP.

The MSP was arrested at a property in Dumfries earlier in August.

Smyth served as Scottish Labour's general secretary from 2008 to 2012, and has held several high-ranking positions within the party, including Shadow Cabinet Secretary for transport.

Mr Smyth told The Scottish Sun: "These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time. I am obviously cooperating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

"I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask that my family and friends are given privacy.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 5 August, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images."

Smyth is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Labour spokesperson said: "The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation.

"We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing."

LBC understands the party suspended Smyth when it became aware of the police investigation.