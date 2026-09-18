Last November, the government announced it would implement an extra tax of between £2,500 and £7,500 a year on properties worth over £2 million - a move which would impact around 134,000 homes.

Chancellor John Healey faces his first budget in October, which is expected to paint a bleak picture of the UK economy. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Labour is considering extending the mansion tax to properties worth over £1.5 million – a policy which could impact nearly 300,000 homes.

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Labour cannot afford to raise taxes again after Rachel Reeves's raids, the Tories are set to warn ahead of next month's Budget. Picture: Alamy

An HMT spokesperson said: “As has always been the case, decisions on tax are a matter for the Chancellor to set out at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals.” This comes as the Tories prepared to warn Labour that it could not afford to raise taxes again after Rachel Reeves's raids. Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith will also urge the Government to take further steps to help small businesses and self-employed people by slashing tax compliance red tape. The Prime Minister has warned that a difficult Budget is in store for Brits following inflation rising to 3.1%. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation accelerated to a five-month-high of 3.1% last month as higher fuel prices and airfares pushed up the cost-of-living for Britons. Speaking after the results were published on Wednesday, Mr Burnham vowed to ensure the economy “remains on track”, but warned he is prepared to take “difficult decisions” to do so.

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith will also urge the Government to take further steps to help small businesses and self-employed people by slashing tax compliance red tape. Picture: Alamy

However, he insisted the Government “will not take risks with people’s living standards” in the Budget next month. In his first major speech since being appointed shadow chancellor by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch at the end of August, Mr Griffith will say small businesses are taxed too highly, and claim that complying with the tax system is a form of tax in its own right. Ahead of the speech, Mr Griffith said: “Labour are squeezing small businesses dry. They are taxing them too much and crushing them with a complex tax system that is working against them. “Labour’s jobs tax and business rates raid have done immense damage, and their employer red tape has placed yet another burden on the shoulders of businesses. “In addition to these costs, the average small business now spends more than a working week every year doing the Government’s paperwork. “We need to cut taxes and make the tax system easier to navigate. Andy Burnham and John Healey must rule out tax rises at the Budget and pledge not to increase an exit tax or any other new taxes. “Unlike Labour, the Conservatives are listening to business, and we are committed to making tax lower and simpler.”

Inflation rose by 3.1% in August. Picture: Alamy

During the speech, Mr Griffith will announce he has commissioned a taskforce to investigate how to reform the tax compliance system, with a view to reduce the burden faced by small businesses. It will be led by Tory peer Lord Mackinlay of Richborough, the former South Thanet MP, and Robert Colvile, the outgoing director of the Centre for Policy Studies think tank. Small businesses face a combined cost of £25 billion a year because of tax compliance, and business owners spend 44 hours a year on tax paperwork, the Federation of Small Businesses has previously estimated. Lord Mackinlay said: “Small businesses and the self-employed are the backbone of the nation but have spent far too long being penalised by the state simply for wanting to just get things done. “I’m honoured to work with the shadow chancellor to put this right for the millions of people up and down the country who are the main drivers of growth in the economy.”

The intervention comes after the Prime Minister warned that a difficult Budget was in store for Brits following inflation rising to 3.1%. Picture: Alamy

Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick took aim at his former colleague Mr Griffith, and suggested his tenure as a Treasury minister under then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in 2023 had led to tax administration becoming more complicated for small businesses. Mr Jenrick said: “Andrew Griffith was the very person who abolished the office for tax simplification after the tax code ballooned to 23,000 pages – why on earth would anyone believe him now? After making IR35 worse, freezing VAT thresholds and imposing reams of red tape, businesses won’t forget the Tories’ betrayal. “While the Tories still refuse to acknowledge the damage they caused, Reform UK has a fully costed plan to back Britain’s small businesses. We will raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000, reverse Rachel Reeves’s jobs tax and strip away unnecessary EU regulations like GDPR that choke growth. “Simply asking Labour not to raise taxes isn’t enough. Britain needs a radical change in direction not more hollow talk from a stale Tory opposition that had every opportunity to fix the system and failed.” A Labour spokesperson said: “We won’t take any lectures from the Tories on the economy – not least when it was only last week that Andrew Griffith was praising the ‘lots of good things’ in Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget. “The Chancellor is fully focused on his priorities: giving families and businesses breathing space, backing British jobs, and driving growth in every postcode, underpinned by a commitment to meet the fiscal rules.” Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is prepared to take “difficult decisions” in the Budget next month after official figures showed another jump in inflation. He added that the economy is still showing “resilience across the board”, linking to the inflation uptick to the war in the Middle East. The official data comes amid warnings from economists that inflation will continue to swing higher over the coming months, with increases in interest rates also predicted.

London, UK. 14 Sep 2026. Pictured: John Healey - Chancellor of The Exchequer attends a Business Roundtable Meeting in Downing Street. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Households are also expected to face another rise in their energy bills from next month, adding to pressure on consumer finances ahead of the autumn Budget. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation increased to 3.1% in August, compared with 2.9% in July. It was in line with predictions from economists and points to an upward trajectory for inflation since striking a 15-month-low of 2.6% in June. It therefore moved further away from the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target, ahead of the central bank’s latest interest rate decision on Thursday. Many economists have suggested the Bank is still likely to keep interest rates – which help dictate mortgage and loan rates – at 3.75%, but that hikes are likely in future months. Forecasts for higher inflation will increase pressure on the Government to consider measures to alleviate the rising cost of living in next month’s autumn Budget. Andy Burnham said the Chancellor John Healey would use the “highest degree of prudence” on the economy, but also said he would look to protect living standards.