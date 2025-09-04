A Labour council leader who seemingly called victims of grooming gangs in Rotherham “white trash” has apologised and stepped down from the role.

Despite this, Mr Jones remains a councillor and will continue to serve as an independent.

The Labour Party has also administratively suspended Mr Jones pending an investigation.

Dennis Jones stepped down as the leader of Peterborough City Council on Thursday after his comments, sent to a fellow councillor on WhatsApp, were shared online.

Independent councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, 19, said that she received the message last month after writing to him: “I care about safety and why should immigration put women’s safety at risk[?].”

On her X account, she shared a screenshot of a message labelled from Mr Jones, which read: “Oh so white British cops f****** poor white trash in Rotherham is OK, is it? Get a f****** grip Daisy.

“You are aiming for populist votes and attention.

“Forgive me but you are bright enough to know what you are doing and, politically, I wish you no luck at all. But you know what you are setting out to do.”

Alongside the screenshots, Ms Blakemore-Creedon wrote: “The phrase ‘white trash’ is demeaning and classist. It dismisses victims of grooming gangs as if their suffering is less serious or less worthy of respect because of their background.

“That is completely unacceptable, especially from someone in public life.”

Speaking after Mr Jones’ decision to step down, Ms Blakemore-Creedon said: “I’m slightly disappointed that we haven’t seen a full resignation and that he will be sitting as an independent.

“But for now that is a good outcome for all victims of grooming.”

Mr Jones said in a statement that his resignation was in the “best interests of Peterborough City Council”.

He went on: “With regard to the topic discussed, let me be absolutely clear: vile perpetrators of sexual abuse must face the full force of the law, and we must all continue to fight for victims of such abhorrent crimes to get the justice they deserve.

“In trying to assert this view, I used language which some who wrongly dismiss or choose to ignore such evil crimes commonly use to minimise such criminality.

“In doing so, I was intending to discredit this completely wrong characterisation and highlight the need to stand up for victims of such crimes.

“I apologise wholeheartedly for some of the language used in these messages, which was clearly inappropriate, and for any offence I may have caused as a result.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party expects the highest standards from our members and our elected representatives.

“The language used here was inappropriate and swift action has been taken, in line with our rules and procedures.”