The Greens say their membership has doubled since Zack Polanski became leader

Zack Polanski, the Leader of the Green Party. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Two Labour councillors have defected to the Green Party after their colleague made the same move last week - as new leader Zack Polanski's party surges in popularity.

Tom Butcher and Repi Begum from Swindon Borough Council will now sit as Greens until the end of their terms in May 2026. The pair said in a joint statement: "Whilst our values and beliefs have not changed, unfortunately, Labour has moved away from those values. "When we have been elected on our values and beliefs in a just and equal world, it's important that we can represent that authentically through a party which best aligns with those values." It comes after Councillor Ian Edwards defected from Labour to the Greens last week. The move leaves Labour with 35 councillors and a majority of 13. Read more: Green leader Zack Polanski gloats about potential Labour defections as party enjoys membership surge Read more: 'We're ready to win': Zack Polanski vows Greens 'aren't messing around' as he attacks Starmer and Farage

Zack Polanski, the Leader of the Green Party, has vowed to take on Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for Swindon Labour Group described it as "hugely disappointing", adding that the defectors were "elected by local people to represent them as a Labour voice". Green Party Leader Zack Polanski said: "Swindon is a political bellwether, and what we're seeing here is happening across the country. "People who believed in Labour's promise of change now see a party that's abandoned its principles."They're turning to the Greens because we're the only party offering real hope, real courage, and real solutions for the future." Last week, Mr Polanski revealed he has been “talking to Labour MPs about defections” as his party enjoys a membership surge. In fact, the party says that since the election of its leadership team, its membership has doubled to more than 140,000.

