The upcoming May elections could mark the worst result in local election history for Labour, according to fresh polling

Labour is set to lose Wales to Plaid Cymru in the upcoming election. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Labour is set to lose control in Wales for the first time since devolution, polling suggests, with the party on track for a third place finish at next month's local elections.

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Plaid Cymru is on track to become the largest party in Wales, according to polling, pushing Labour into third place behind Reform UK. Reform is expected to pose a tough challenge to Labour across England, as the party faces the loss of the Red Wall and other strongholds it has maintained since the 1970s. This marks a shock change for Wales, where Labour has been the dominant party for over a century, maintaining control in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, in every election since devolution in 1999. The Telegraph poll indicates that Plaid will be the largest party in Wales for the first time, securing 33 of 96 seats, followed by Reform with 29 and Labour with 17. Read more: Labour's progress with the NHS is under threat if Reform wins the local elections, writes Wes Streeting Read more: Government 'frightened' by social media giants: Peer blasts 'indecisive' Labour ahead of crunch vote on child ban

Reform UK looks to pose a significant challenge to Labour leadership this upcoming election. Picture: Getty

Despite speculation around the increasing popularity of the Greens in Wales, the findings indicate that Plaid will still dominate, and the party is forecast to secure just three seats. The findings of the poll cover Scotland, Wales, and every English council up for election next month. Across the 136 local authorities up for election in England, Labour currently controls, or is the coalition leader, in 83. Should election night follow its predicted trajectory, the party could see its worst result in local election history - winning the party just 42 authorities, with almost half of that in London alone.

The rising popularity of the Greens in the capital is likely to split the Left vote, but is only set to secure two of London’s 32 boroughs – Haringey and Hackney – whilst Labour is set to hold onto 19. Reform, on the other hand, is set to make breakthrough gains. If election night swings in favour of Mr Farage, the party would gain control of up to 69 councils – half the total available – by winning over local authorities in the Red Wall, as well as Conservative voters in the East of England. Even if Reform performs more modestly, it would secure 56 councils – outperforming Labour’s 42, 17 for the Liberal Democrats and 15 for the Conservatives.

Labour First Minister of Wales Baroness Eluned Morgan, centre, with Deputy First Minister of Wales Huw Irranca-Davies, centre left, and Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens, centre right, with Labour supporters. Picture: Alamy

In cities across the Red Wall, from Leeds to Manchester and Sheffield, the decline in support for Labour has been drastic. In Greater Manchester, the Green Party celebrated a historic win in the Gorton and Denton parliamentary by-election in February, nipping at the heels of Labour with less than a percentage point behind the governing party. In Sunderland, which has been a Labour stronghold since 1974, the party is now 10 points behind Reform. Barnsley too, which Labour has held for over 50 years, is expected to swing to Reform by 12 points, the Telegraph poll shows.