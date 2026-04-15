Lucy Powell defended Sir Keir Starmer and refused to be drawn into calls the King's visit to the US should be cancelled

Ms Powell appeared on LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Drive. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell has told LBC that Donald Trump's war in Iran has made the UK "really kind of cross" but played down suggestions the King should postpone his state visit.

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The Middle East conflict remains in a fragile position with fears growing that the two-week ceasefire deal between the US, Isreal and Iran could collapse. Hosting a phone-in with Tom Swarbrick on Drive, Ms Powell said the President was "throwing insult after insult" towards the Prime Minister and said his decisions were making the country cross. Asked by Tom if she thought Trump is "still all there," the deputy leader said: "I'm not getting into the mental state of the. I don't know him, I don't know him. Read more: Starmer insists he is ‘not going to yield’ amid Trump threats to trade deal Read more: Reeves steps up criticism of Trump’s war against Iran during trip to Washington

‘The decision he’s taken to start this war in Iran makes me cross.’



What does @LucyMPowell really think of Donald Trump? She tells @TomSwarbrick1. pic.twitter.com/WnOvxGitm8 — LBC (@LBC) April 15, 2026

"But what I do know is that, the decisions that he's taken to start this war in Iran are having very serious consequences for us at home. "That does make me angry. Like, it makes Kieran, Rachel. They've said the same. It makes us all cross, really kind of cross." The war of words between Trump and the UK has raised uncertainty on King Charles' visit to the US later this month but both sides have insisted the visit will go ahead. The president described the monarch as "wonderful" and said he was looking forward to "just being with" the King.

The President is due to welcome the King later this month. Picture: Alamy

But asked if it was still right to allow the visit to go ahead, Ms Powell said: "This is a state visit that's about celebrating 250 years of sort of US independence and our partnership and alliance. "It endures our alliance and our relationship with America. As I say, it endures decades, endures two decades and it will endure beyond any particular president at any point in time." Starmer has received mix reception from the general pubic and other MPs over the UK's response to the war, but the Prime Minister has insisted getting involved in the conflict is not in the nation's "national interest."

The Prime Minister has refused to be drawn into involving the UK in the war. Picture: Alamy