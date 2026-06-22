All the signs this morning point to the fact that we could be about to see a coronation for Andy Burnham.

This is a man who was not even an MP until Friday and is still, as of Monday lunchtime, not even sworn in.

He’s a veteran of British politics, having been elected as PM around 25 years ago, in 2001, and has already served at the highest levels of government.

However, the fact that a man who was unable to beat Jeremy Corbyn in a Labour leadership race should be allowed a clear run at No10 Downing Street, just 4 days after being elected as an MP, is going to upset significant corners of the Labour Party.

We know some of what he wants to do if he gets the keys to No10: more public ownership, more action on the cost of living, a more functioning Whitehall, and giving hope back to Britain.

But beyond that - what, and how will he lead?

There were a few wobbles for Mr Burnham in the Makerfield by-election, which raised eyebrows in No10.

That he didn’t fully back the fiscal rules at first, and that he considered backing more help for the WASPI women (which would come with a huge price tag), worried many allies of the PM.

And what of the 2024 Labour manifesto? We usually see those last for five years, until the next one comes along, but this document may soon become totally redundant.

Andy Burnham, of course, did not stand to be an MP on it. Will he put the whole thing in the bin?

Or will he stick to it in a bid to ensure stability?

A leadership race is meant to be where ideas are tested, policy platforms are formed, and leadership wannabes are put through their paces.

Wes Streeting has now come out to row in behind Andy Burnham - probably after the promise of a big job.

This is a shame - as it means a full leadership contest is less likely.

Our democracy is poorer without this process, and it could mean a rather bumpy path for Mr Burnham as he tries to navigate it from within No10.

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Natasha Clark is LBC's Political Editor.

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