Labour donor Dale Vince has faced backlash after appearing to link the Bondi beach massacre to the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Labour donor Dale Vince has faced backlash after appearing to link the Bondi beach massacre to the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza.

Quoting Vince’s original post, Badenoch wrote on X: “Hours after the biggest massacre of Jews since Oct 7th, the Labour party’s largest donor tweeted ‘Netanyahu wants antisemitism to be a thing’. A morally repugnant statement. Will Keir Starmer condemn his big financial backer? Staying silent implies he sees nothing wrong.” In a follow-up post, Vince added: "My words on this subject were not intended to excuse or legitimise terrorism, or any form of racism - what happened at Bondi beach is an atrocity. "My words are aimed at the intervention of Netanyahu who in my opinion overlooks the impacts of his own terrorism. If anti semitism (sic) is rising in the world today then surely on any rational analysis, the biggest single cause of that will be the genocide in Palestine. I condemn all acts of violence and all forms of racism." A Labour spokesperson said: “We are absolutely clear that the antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Hanukah event at Bondi beach is sickening. There can never and should never be any excuses made for barbaric acts of terrorism. “The Labour government and the whole labour movement stands with the Jewish community in Australia, in the UK, and around the world at this awful time. Both before and since we entered government, Keir Starmer’s Labour party has made tackling antisemitism a key priority and this crucial work will continue so that Jews living at home and abroad can live safely, without fear of violence or prejudice.”

