The race to replace Rayner is heating up, with almost a third of party members still undecided

Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell go head-to-head for Labour deputy leadership. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The race to replace Angela Rayner as Labour’s deputy leader remains wide open, as almost a third of party members still undecided.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lucy Powell is only narrowly ahead of Bridget Phillipson in the deputy leadership contest, YouGov polling shows. Ms Phillipson, the education secretary, and Ms Powell, the former Commons leader, are both well-regarded amoung the Labour membership. Polling puts Powell on 35% of votes and Ms Phillipson on 28%, but with 30% undecided the result is too close to call. The tone of the race has remained civil, with 84% of Ms Phillipson’s supporters say Ms Powell would also make a good deputy, while 71% of Ms Powell’s backers say the same of Ms Phillipson. This comes as YouGov’s latest model suggests nearly two-thirds of Labour MPs would lose their seats if an election were held tomorrow. Read More: Starmer to warn Britain faces choice between ‘decency’ and ‘division’

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy