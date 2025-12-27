It’s December, and across England, towns and villages are sparkling with lights, while Christmas trees stand proudly at the heart of their communities.

But who is responsible for these and other much-loved festive traditions? From Durham to Cornwall, Kent to Cumbria, it is often the most local tier of government: England’s 10,000 parish and town councils.

In Shrewsbury, the lights switch-on brings thousands of people into the town for shopping and entertainment. In South Swindon, a winter festival of live music, festive workshops and stalls creates a magical atmosphere. And in Stone, people can get into the Yuletide cheer with a market, tractor trail and a visit to Santa’s Grotto.

Growing up in an area with an active town council, and through my time immersed in the vital work of these councils at NALC, I know more than most how important these events are. In my view, they are also the only form of government that can run them successfully.

Their strength lies in being genuinely community-led. Parish and town councils are embedded in the places they serve, which means local people and local priorities always come first. Yet despite taking responsibility for Christmas festivities for generations, this might not be the case for much longer.

The English Devolution Bill is currently going through Parliament. This long-awaited legislation will shape the future of governance for a generation, determining the structure, power and financial capabilities of all tiers of government.

One of the Government’s stated aims for English devolution is to ensure that “all local authorities have a way of working with people in their neighbourhoods, so they are not relying on town and parish councils to do it.”

To me, this rings more alarm bells than sleigh bells. It risks weakening existing parish and town councils by diluting their unique authority or influence in areas where they are already active and effective.

These small, hyperlocal councils already provide an effective community tier of government. Yet the Government risks undermining their work by creating new “neighbourhood governance structures.” We still do not know what these will look like, or whether they will take responsibility for community and cultural events, including Christmas festivities.

Too often, parish and town councils are overlooked by Westminster, along with the vast array of services they provide. These range from maintaining parks and bus routes, to funding community groups and organising local events, to enabling housing, supporting local economies, driving climate action and building civic pride.

There is still time to use the English Devolution Bill to strengthen parish and town councils, emboldening them as vital building blocks of devolution and as key partners to the new higher-tier councils being created through reorganisation. At present, the Government’s vision for them remains uncertain, when certainty is urgently needed. Devolution should empower, not diminish.

Festive lights may seem small, but they symbolise what these councils bring to their places every day: community, pride, and spirit. Let’s ensure English devolution doesn’t become a Grinch, stealing from the very communities it should empower.

____________________

Justin Griggs is head of policy and communications at the National Association of Local Councils.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk