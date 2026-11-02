Labour ends Green Party power sharing in 11 local authorities over party's 'Zionism is Racism' policy
Zack Polanski's party had worked with Labour in power-sharing deals across UK county councils
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Labour has ended its power-sharing agreement with the Green Party in 11 local authorities over the party's 'Zionism is Racism' policy.
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The “Zionism is racism” policy was adopted by Zack Polanski’s party earlier this year - a controversial move that the leader dubbed "imperfect" but continued to defend, even after it was passed.
Local Green Party of England and Wales representatives had been given an ultimatum by Labour to disown the policy or face the collapse of coalition agreements.
Labour chair Bridget Phillipson said local deals “cannot come at the expense of upholding the moral obligation we have” to stand up for all parts of the community.
The Green Party insisted it does not discriminate against people who hold Zionist views.
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Read more: Polanski’s poll ratings hit record low after bruising month and ‘Zionism is racism’ row
It comes as Polanski’s poll ratings hit a record low after the party leader faced a bruising month over the ‘Zionism is racism’ row, with a survey finding just 52% of the public said they had an unfavourable view of the Green leader.
Co-operation will be or already has been withdrawn in:
- Arun District Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council
- Havant Borough Council
- Lewes District Council
- Runnymede Borough Council
- Sheffield City Council
- Stafford Borough Council
- Warwick District Council, Wealden District Council
- West Devon Borough Council
- West Suffolk Council.
In Coventry City Council there was no formal arrangement in place and no formal arrangement will be made in future.
Co-operation will continue in Broadland District Council, Monmouthshire County Council, North Somerset Council, Rother District Council, West Oxfordshire District Council and West Sussex County Council. Co-operation will also continue in the West of England combined authority, where Labour mayor Helen Goodwin has a Green deputy.
In response to the passing of the 'Zionism is Racism' policy, the Board of Deputies, a major Jewish organisation, condemned the Green Party of England and Wales.
The Board of Deputies passed a motion by 118 votes to one declaring that the Greens “by adopting an antisemitic platform become a racist party”.