Labour has ended its power-sharing agreement with the Green Party in 11 local authorities over the party's 'Zionism is Racism' policy.

The “Zionism is racism” policy was adopted by Zack Polanski’s party earlier this year - a controversial move that the leader dubbed "imperfect" but continued to defend, even after it was passed.

Local Green Party of England and Wales representatives had been given an ultimatum by Labour to disown the policy or face the collapse of coalition agreements.

Labour chair Bridget Phillipson said local deals “cannot come at the expense of upholding the moral obligation we have” to stand up for all parts of the community.

The Green Party insisted it does not discriminate against people who hold Zionist views.

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Read more: Polanski’s poll ratings hit record low after bruising month and ‘Zionism is racism’ row