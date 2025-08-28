St George's Cross flags in Stanwell, west London. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Labour has confirmed it is still enacting the previous Conservative government’s policy of promoting flag flying, but has urged councils to be “sensible”.

The ministry of local government has taken a neutral position on the debate after flags began appearing on lampposts around England. The St George’s Cross was a common sight around streets during Euro 2025 as the Lionesses went on to win the football tournament in Switzerland. But an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours has since taken hold with England and Union flags being hung in public spaces throughout August. There have also been red crosses drawn on white road markings and mini roundabouts. A group established in Birmingham said: "[We have a] common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements.” The movement has come on the back of anti-immigration protests, including rallies outside hotels where the government is said to be housing migrants.

A mini roundabout painted with a St George Cross. Picture: Getty

Elena, who called in to Aasmah Mir, said: “These flags make me feel uncomfortable. I’m mixed race and have always associated them with a feeling that I am not welcome. “In the past few weeks I have received racist abuse and it’s mostly from people who fly these flags or have a flag as their social media profile photo.” What has the government said about flags? Boris Johnson’s administration said in 2021 that “the government wants to see more flags flown”. “It is a symbol of national unity and pride,” a statement read. “The government has recently issued guidance encouraging the flying of the Union Flag on all UK government buildings throughout the year, alongside other national and local flags. “We are keen for local authorities and other local organisations to follow suit.” Labour has not removed this guidance online and has confirmed to LBC that this is still policy. The current government has largely stayed clear of the debate and has left councils to decide on a case by case basis on which flags it removes and allows to keep. A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Flags are a vital part of celebrating our heritage and tradition. “It is for councils to deal with specific issues in their areas, but we are clear they should make sensible decisions, taking into account the safety of their residents.”

England flags were hung around Downing Street after the Lionesses won Euro 2025. Picture: Getty