Labour says flags are ‘vital’ but urges ‘sensible’ council action
Labour has confirmed it is still enacting the previous Conservative government’s policy of promoting flag flying, but has urged councils to be “sensible”.
Listen to this article
The ministry of local government has taken a neutral position on the debate after flags began appearing on lampposts around England.
The St George’s Cross was a common sight around streets during Euro 2025 as the Lionesses went on to win the football tournament in Switzerland.
But an online movement called Operation Raise the Colours has since taken hold with England and Union flags being hung in public spaces throughout August.
There have also been red crosses drawn on white road markings and mini roundabouts.
A group established in Birmingham said: "[We have a] common goal to show Birmingham and the rest of the country how proud we are of our history, freedoms and achievements.”
The movement has come on the back of anti-immigration protests, including rallies outside hotels where the government is said to be housing migrants.
Read also: Home Office bid to appeal in Epping asylum hotel case to be heard today after High Court blocked intervention
Read also: Billy Bragg warns St George cross could 'intimidate neighbours' amid flag row
“I think the flags are brilliant,” an LBC caller said. “If you can’t fly the flag in Britain, you’ve completely lost. This is Britain. We can fly our flags. We should fly them in more places.”
Kemi Badenoch has said it is “shameful” of some councils to remove St George’s Cross flags, and called out Tower Hamlets and Birmingham councils for doing so.
However, anti-racism group Hope Not Hate has said that those behind Operation Raise the Colours and other movements are “well-known far-right extremists”.
Elena, who called in to Aasmah Mir, said: “These flags make me feel uncomfortable. I’m mixed race and have always associated them with a feeling that I am not welcome.
“In the past few weeks I have received racist abuse and it’s mostly from people who fly these flags or have a flag as their social media profile photo.”
What has the government said about flags?
Boris Johnson’s administration said in 2021 that “the government wants to see more flags flown”.
“It is a symbol of national unity and pride,” a statement read.
“The government has recently issued guidance encouraging the flying of the Union Flag on all UK government buildings throughout the year, alongside other national and local flags.
“We are keen for local authorities and other local organisations to follow suit.”
Labour has not removed this guidance online and has confirmed to LBC that this is still policy.
The current government has largely stayed clear of the debate and has left councils to decide on a case by case basis on which flags it removes and allows to keep.
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Flags are a vital part of celebrating our heritage and tradition. “It is for councils to deal with specific issues in their areas, but we are clear they should make sensible decisions, taking into account the safety of their residents.”
What are the laws around hanging up England flags?
The government has a long list of regulations around flying flags but is broadly supportive of national, regional, environmental award or sports club flags being erected - providing they are safe and comply with remits.
The main obstacle is requiring permission of the land owner which, in most cases, is the local authority - if the land is public.
While some authorities have been taking action, it has been Reform party policy to turn a blind eye in areas where it controls a council.
Consent is required for types of flag that are not listed by the government, and since Brexit this also includes the European Union flag.
Permission is also likely needed for any flag that has branding or advertising.
Another quirk is that when multiple flags are on a pole, the Union flag must be in the superior position.