Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the prominent Leave campaigner had a worldview which was “sympathetic” to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media at The Dam Bar And Grill on May 08, 2026. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Labour has branded Nigel Farage a “threat to national security” over his stance on Europe while the Reform UK leader claimed the Government had failed to deliver on the “freedom” offered by Brexit a decade ago.

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On the tenth anniversary of the vote to leave the EU, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the prominent Leave campaigner had a worldview which was “sympathetic” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Mr Farage accused political leaders, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of failing to understand the “forgotten places” across the country which had wanted a “fairer deal” for the UK. A debate over the future of the UK-EU relationship has reignited in recent weeks after the outgoing Prime Minister made closer ties with Brussels a key pillar of his “reset” after Labour’s electoral drubbing in May. Andy Burnham, the man who many see as a prime minister-in-waiting after his Makerfield by-election win and Sir Keir’s resignation as party leader, has pledged not to “re-run” old Brexit arguments. Read more: 'Huge shift' as Brexit-voting Wales now backs rejoining the EU - with more than two thirds wanting closer ties with the bloc Read more: 'We want our stars back': Brexit branded ‘a travesty’ at march to mark 10th anniversary of referendum

Andy Burnham, Labour MP for Makerfield, celebrates after his swearing-in at the Houses of Parliament on June 22, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He has sought to play down the prospect of reversing the 2016 referendum but has said he would like to see the UK back in the EU within his lifetime. EU relations minister Mr Thomas-Symonds, who is speaking at an event held by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank on Tuesday, will argue that a hard-headed relationship with Europe is needed to protect British homes in a turbulent world. He launched an attack on Mr Farage over the Reform leader’s previous remarks about Ukraine, accusing him of having “consistently supported Russia, and tried to pretend that our interests could ever align with a dictator’s”. Writing in the Telegraph ahead of the event, he said: “From declaring in 2014 that ‘I think the European Union, frankly, does have blood on its hands in the Ukraine’, and that he didn’t want a ‘European foreign policy’, to suggesting in 2024 that Nato and the EU’s ‘eastward expansion’ gave a reason for Putin to ‘go to war’. “His rationale for doing so, it seems, has been to ultimately undermine the favourability of the European Union. So consumed with being anti-Europe, engrossed by an ideological necessity for separation, he has chosen to fall on one side of a worldview. The wrong side.”

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office (Minister for the Constitution and European Relations) in the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

He added: “Allowing a worldview sympathetic to Putin to hold the balance of power would be an unprecedented threat to national security.” Mr Farage, who is MP for Clacton, said Westminster had repeatedly failed to listen to people who had asked “to take control of our borders, take control of our laws, and deliver the growth they so desperately needed”. In a post on his Substack due to go live at 10am, he says: “I’ve always said that Brexit is a necessary step towards saving the country. But on its own, it’s nowhere near sufficient. It needs a government that will deliver on the freedom it gave us to drag our heads back above the water. It needs a government that will listen. “The anger and frustration felt by the British people, the anger and distrust in the Westminster class, is a result of the utter failure of that same political class to pay attention to what it was told. “To take control of our borders, take control of our laws, and deliver the growth they so desperately needed. These desires were ignored. And so was the optimism of the 2016 vote.”

Leader of the Reform UK Nigel Farage waits outside St Aidans Parish centre polling station during the Makerfield by-election on June 18, 2026. Picture: Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images