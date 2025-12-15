Chris Parry, the party’s candidate in the Hampshire and the Solent mayoral election, posted on X last year that deputy prime minister should “go home to the Caribbean”, where his “loyalty lies”

Nigel Farage is facing growing calls to sack one of Reform's mayoral candidates after it emerged he had said David Lammy should "go home" to the Caribbean.

Chris Parry, the party’s candidate in the Hampshire and the Solent mayoral election, posted on X last year that deputy prime minister - who was born in London to Guyanese parents - should “go home to the Caribbean”, where his “loyalty lies”. Labour has now urged the Reform leader to axe the retired Navy rear admiral, saying it was “staggering” that Mr Farage has not yet taken any action. Read more: Starmer promises to 'get to the bottom' of pre-Budget leaks Read more: Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead as ‘superflu’ cases surge across NHS

Reform UK MP Danny Kruger said on Monday it was up to the party’s leadership to decide whether to continue supporting Mr Parry. He added that he could not comment without knowing the "context" but called Mr Parry a “distinguished public servant” and said it was “good to have his support for Reform”. Labour, however, said there is no “context” that can excuse “telling a black British man from London to ‘go home to the Caribbean'”. Mr Lammy referred to the post in his own tweet last week, urging Clacton MP Mr Farage to "stamp out" hate in his party. The minister said he had been sent a news story about the Reform UK candidate’s post. He wrote: "I will never be cowed by racism. “But I will call it what it is. @Nigel_Farage, you need to clean up your party and stamp out this 1950s-style hate.” On Monday, Mr Kruger said he was not aware of the details of what Mr Parry had posted but that he and the party “completely condemn any expression of racism”.

