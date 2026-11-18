Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), believes it will be difficult to meet Labour’s recruitment manifesto pledge. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

By Fraser Knight

The government's promise of 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers by 2029 could be at risk, a senior chief has said.

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After warnings about nine forces in England being on the "tipping point" of major financial challenges, the head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has now said he believes it will be "very difficult" to meet Labour’s recruitment manifesto pledge without extra money. LBC understands the Home Secretary is due to address leadership reforms in a speech to police chiefs in London later, which will include a move to speed up promotions. But her comments could be overshadowed by the claim by Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, that ministers had been pushing for efficiency savings to fund their pledge of more neighbourhood officers, at a time when budgets are already stretched. Read more: American soldier arrested in UK by counter terror police taken into custody by US Military Read more: E-bike yob who mowed down and killed woman, 86, on zebra crossing while on his phone has ‘soft’ jail term increased

Labour had promised 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers by 2029. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

"The messy middle of policing is eating up an enormous amount of money," the NPCC chair said, as he told reporters that cuts were taking longer to find than had been hoped. Gavin Stephens supports proposals to restructure policing, including the establishment of a national police service to focus on terrorism and online fraud as well as the rollout of new technology. The 43 local forces in England and Wales would also be merged into as few as eight or nine larger regional ones under the plans, although the exact number is still to be decided. At the annual summit of chief constables and police and crime commissioners, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will later address the debate on police reforms and announce changes to the speed at which new recruits can move up the ranks. Up to 200 people a year will join a national programme to become a superintendent within 5 to 10 years, LBC has learned, in a bid to “build a deeper and broader pipeline of leaders and invest in the future of policing.”

LBC understands the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is due to address leadership reforms. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

It follows what the home secretary will call the “candid and eye-opening” conclusions of a review earlier this year by former home secretary Lord Blunkett and chair of the College of Policing board, Lord Herbert. The Leadership Commission raised concerns at major training gaps and shallow leadership pools across the country and highlighted the fact that eight serving or former Chief Constables were under investigation for misconduct. Shabana Mahmood will say: "Police Leadership is inconsistent and at times, it is frankly inadequate. "This is the consequence of an earlier failure to invest in the development of future leaders. "This government will address through the launch of a new fast-stream programme which will place hundreds of talented recruits on a path towards Superintendent." The programme will be open to serving officers and people who choose to join policing from external roles.

Policing minister Sarah Jones (left) admitted discussions about mergers are still ongoing. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Concerns have been raised about delays to the Home Office announcing what wider police reforms will look like, though. Policing minister Sarah Jones yesterday admitted discussions about mergers are still ongoing. Speaking at a panel event at the conference, she said: “I think we’re all agreed that we need reform and we need it sooner rather than later. “Everybody accepts, I think, that we need a national police service and we need to focus more on local policing. “The bit we are now discussing is what is the structure in between and that is where there are contested views.” But the conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp told LBC the time it’s taking is causing uncertainty. “The government is making a complete mess of this,” he said.

The Home Office said the government is delivering the biggest reforms to policing in two centuries. Picture: Andrew Fox/Alamy

“There is no clarity at all about what the plans are and it’s causing disruption and distraction, meaning the police are not focusing as much as they could on the day job.” The Conservative front bencher says he will oppose enforced mergers and the planned scrapping of police and crime commissioners and would reverse them if his party got into power. Earlier this month, Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley delivered a major intervention, warning that mergers were needed to stop officers “falling behind modern crime”.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has already warned that mergers were needed to stop officers "falling behind modern crime". Picture: PA Images/Alamy