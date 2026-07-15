Labour fears ‘Pestminster’ list could shape Andy Burnham’s Cabinet as he prepares to enter Number 10
The 'Pestminster' list identifies Westminster insiders accused of alleged bullying and sexual harassment, which senior figures worry will influence the incoming PM's decision-making
Labour MPs are concerned that the so-called “Pestminster” list, which names colleagues known for sexual harassment and bullying, will impact who will be chosen to be part of Andy Burnham’s cabinet.
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The former Greater Manchester Mayor is expected to take up his new role as prime minister following Keir Starmer’s departure this weekend, as Labour members speculate who will be selected to join him inside Number 10.
The “Pestminster” list, which encompasses details of allegations against around 60 politicians, is being compiled by a team of Labour MPs and staff.
The spreadsheet - which is still being drafted - contains a breakdown of allegations by behaviour type, including bullying and sexual misconduct.
It will be shared with a senior figure in Burnham’s transition team, following his leadership win on Friday.
Read more: 'Abuse of power should mean out of Parliament': MPs urge 'Pestminster' victims to report claims after LBC reveals Burnham warning list
Read more: Labour MPs draw up 'Pestminster' list of MPs accused of inappropriate behaviour
The list, which was revealed last week, has prompted some Westminster insiders to submit their own allegations of wrongdoing by MPs and peers.
The intention behind the list is not solely to influence the judgement of the incoming PM, but to act as a central space where people can share individual experiences to ensure that poor conduct can be more easily monitored.
It is hoped that the list will influence more substantive, structural changes to systems and the culture within parliament, and crucially, make it easier for people, especially women, to report wrongdoing.
But the list has also spurred concern from senior Labour figures about gossip and unsubstantiated claims resulting in political consequences for party members.
A parliamentary spokesman said: “Sexual misconduct, harassment and bullying have absolutely no place in parliament and we take any complaint of unacceptable behaviour extremely seriously.
“The behaviour code makes clear the standards of behaviour expected of everyone working in parliament, and it is supported by the independent complaints and grievances scheme, which provides an independent route for complaints to be raised, assessed and investigated.
“We recognise that maintaining confidence in the scheme is vital, which is why regular external reviews, oversight and internal reporting are built into its operation. We work continuously to raise awareness of the scheme, as well as to improve the timeliness of investigations and the support available to all those who use it.”