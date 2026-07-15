The 'Pestminster' list identifies Westminster insiders accused of alleged bullying and sexual harassment, which senior figures worry will influence the incoming PM's decision-making

Andy Burnham is set to take on his role as prime minister following a decisive victory in the contest for Labour leadership. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Labour MPs are concerned that the so-called “Pestminster” list, which names colleagues known for sexual harassment and bullying, will impact who will be chosen to be part of Andy Burnham’s cabinet.

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The list, which was revealed last week, has prompted some Westminster insiders to submit their own allegations of wrongdoing by MPs and peers. The intention behind the list is not solely to influence the judgement of the incoming PM, but to act as a central space where people can share individual experiences to ensure that poor conduct can be more easily monitored. It is hoped that the list will influence more substantive, structural changes to systems and the culture within parliament, and crucially, make it easier for people, especially women, to report wrongdoing. But the list has also spurred concern from senior Labour figures about gossip and unsubstantiated claims resulting in political consequences for party members.