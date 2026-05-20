By Jacob Paul

Labour politicians are in the “fight of our lives as a political party”, its deputy leader Lucy Powell has told LBC - as she refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer should lead the party into the next elections.

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The Labour Party has been hurled into chaos following its disastrous local election results on May 7, sparking calls for the Prime Minister to quit as a leadership challenge awaits. Speaking on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Powell refused to be drawn on whether she would back the PM going into the next election, or whether the frontrunner to replace him, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, will launch a leadership bid if he wins an upcoming by-election. But one thing she did make clear is that the party is battling to stay alive. “What I know is that we are in the fight of our lives as a political party. We need to all be working as one team with all the best players on the pitch, tackling these big fundamental problems, because I tell you what, the issue is really less about the who, but about the what and the why," Ms Powell told Andrew. She added: “Things have gone wrong in this country over many, many years. There are deep-seated inequalities, deep-seated structural challenges, and we've got a progressive answer to putting them right, and we need to do that.’” She also refused to say whether Sir Keir should lead Labour going into the next elections. Read more: Can Andy Burnham stand for the by-election and can Starmer stop him? Read more: 'We are are in the fight of lives against nationalism': Wes Streeting says Labour must ‘change course’ or hand Reform victory

Labour's Deputy Leader Lucy Powell spoke to Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: Global

Ms Powell said: “That's absolutely a matter for Keir. I'm the Deputy Leader, as you say, elected in my own right, with my own mandate, and I'm there to actually give the feedback of the wider movement. “And the Labour movement and the members, our trade unions, they don't like what they've seen in the last couple of weeks, they don't like these sort of Westminster parlour games, they don't like to see this division, they expect of us actually a more unified team going out and doing the job that we're all elected to do, and as Deputy Leader, I'm very respectful and responsive to that as well.” It comes as Mr Burnham was confirmed this week as Labour’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election. If he wins, he is expected to challenge Sir Keir for the leadership.

Andy Burnham will stand as Labour's candidate iin the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Getty