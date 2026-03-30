Labour has hit out at Kemi Badenoch for "drawing false parallels" between the Manchester arena attacks and a mass Muslim prayer event in Trafalgar Square.

The Housing Secretary has called on the Tory boss to apologise after she suggested there was a wider freedom of speech issue over her shadow justice secretary's comments.

Tory MP Nick Timothy faced a huge backlash after he suggested a mass Iftar event in Trafalgar Square was an "act of domination", prompting Sir Keir Starmer to call for him to be sacked.

But Ms Badenoch has defended him, and said that men and women should not be segregated in mass public events.

The Tory leader says she will set up a Culture and Integration Commission to look into issues of religion in public life.

And fresh comments made over the weekend have prompted a new backlash.

She told GB News: "My issue at the moment is that Labour MPs are trying to shut Nick Timothy down, get him sacked for saying, 'I don't like this. I don't think this is right. This is not the proper way to go about things'.

"It is this silencing that causes the real problem... a Manchester arena security guard doesn't say anything because he thinks, 'oh, well, we're not allowed to say anything'. Same thing with the grooming gang scandal.

"People see what happens to MPs like Nick Timothy and think, 'oh, well, we're probably not allowed to raise concerns'.

"We need to be able to raise concerns.

"We believe in freedom of religion in this country, but that doesn't mean that every cultural practise associated, associated with the religion should be acceptable."

Reform have called for mass religious events in public spaces to be banned.

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