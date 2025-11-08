Shabana Mahmood has faced growing backlash from left-wing Labour MPs over her planned Danish-style overhaul of the immigration and asylum system.

The Home Secretary is expected to announce a shake up to immigration rules modelled on the Danish system - considered as one of the toughest in Europe.

Denmark's strict rules on family reunion and restricting refugees to a temporary stay in the country is believed to have been the focus of some UK MPs.

Several left-wing Labour MPs have blasted the plans as “hardcore” and “far-Right”, urging her to soften the approach.

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, warned it would be a “dangerous path” to follow Danish policies, particularly those around “parallel societies” which she said were “undeniably racist”.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, said Denmark’s Social Democrats have gone "hardcore" on immigration and have "adopted many of the talking points of what we would call the far-Right.".

