Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer will “absolutely” be Prime Minister come next Christmas, the Chairwoman of the Labour Party has told LBC.

“We are starting to see and feel that now and there is a team behind him. We've made real, tangible change.” Labour is “delivering” on the things Brits care about, she added, despite polls suggesting the party is deeply unpopular. She said: "I think as we go into the new year, we're thinking about the money that people are going to get off their energy bills, the freezing of prescription charges, breakfast clubs, free school meals, half a million children lifted out of poverty. "This is a Labour government delivering things that people can see and feel in their communities and that's what the Prime Minister is very, very clear, is his commitment to the people of this country." On what Labour must do to convince the public things are improving, she added: “I think we all just have to focus on what our constituents want to see and feel.

The Chair of the Labour Party and Minister without Portfolio (Cabinet Office) Anna Turley. Picture: Alamy