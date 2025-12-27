The party faces "very, very large" losses at the elections which are due to be held in May, according to an expert

Lord Robert Hayward said the Prime Minister was on course for heavy losses in English council elections in May 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer's future could be cast in doubt as a polling expert warned Labour faces nationwide losses at next year's local elections.

Lord Robert Hayward said the Prime Minister was on course for heavy losses in English council elections in May 2026, as well as defeat in the Welsh Senedd and a "battering" in the Scottish Parliament." While these areas have recently been Labour-dominated, Lord Hayward said the party was on course for "very, very large" losses to Reform UK, the Greens, the Liberal Democrats and, in east London, pro-Gaza Independent candidates. In England, results will depend on where elections go ahead, with a number of councils expected to defer polls to 2027 to focus on a reorganisation of local Government.

But elections in London and other metropolitan areas in Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire are set to go ahead. The Conservatives are also predicted to pick up seats in London, but their overall result is said to depend heavily on whether elections go ahead in counties where they won heavily in 2021 but now face major losses. Gains in London councils such as Westminster or Barnet could help shore up Kemi Badenoch’s position as Conservative leader, which has come to seem more secure in recent months as her personal polling improves.L ord Hayward, a Conservative peer, said: "A few months ago it looked as if May 7 would be decisive for the leaderships of both Labour and Conservatives. "As we move into 2026 it now looks as if the May elections could decide the fate of Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, but it is less clear that that will be the case for Kemi Badenoch."