By Chay Quinn

Steve Reed, Local Government Secretary, has written an excoriating letter to the leader of South Cambridgeshire district council after it adopted a four-day week permanently this summer. In a letter to Bridget Smith, the Liberal Democrat leader in South Cambridgeshire, Mr Reed demanded explanations for a reported deterioration in council services. In leaked extracts of the letter, obtained by The Telegraph, Mr Reed said a study found rent collection and repairs by South Cambridgeshire had deteriorated. Read More: Bailouts of cashstrapped councils becoming the norm, Reeves warned ahead of Budget Read More: Eight Reform UK councils 'set to hike tax' despite party promising to fight for lower rates

He wrote: “The independent report shows that performance declined in key housing-related services, including rent collection, re-letting times, and tenant satisfaction with repairs, especially where vulnerable residents may be affected. “If social housing is being built by this Government, and your team are unable to move residents into them so that they are standing empty, then I must reiterate my deep disappointment with your conduct.” Writing that it was not Government policy for local authorities to offer full-time pay for part-time work, Mr Reed added: “I am therefore seeking assurance about the arrangements your council has in place to consider the impacts of your policy, and that value for money for residents is being delivered. In particular, I would like to understand how the council is seeking to mitigate the impact to those services which have worsened over the course of the four-day working week trial. “I would like you to meet with my officials in the coming weeks to provide that assurance.” A source in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) told The Telegraph: “We’re not going to micromanage councils. We want to push power out of Whitehall. “However, when we see unacceptable behaviour, we’ll call it out. Wasting taxpayer money in this fashion is completely unacceptable. Voters deserve the respect of a five-day week.”