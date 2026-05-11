Speculation about the Prime Minister’s future has surged since Thursday’s elections that saw Labour lose almost 1,500 English councillors, go backwards in Scotland and slump to third in Wales.

By Ella Bennett

Suspended Labour MP Karl Turner has insisted there are only three viable options for Labour Party leadership, and Andy Burnham is not one of them.

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Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Turner said the party has only two contenders to challenge Sir Keir Starmer's leadership: Wes Streeting or Angela Rayner. "Get a grip. Or keep Keir Starmer," he suggested as a third option. "But don't pretend you can have somebody who's not got a chance of getting a seat," he said of Mr Burnham. As calls grow for Sir Keir to step down, many Labour MPs have shared their support for Mr Burnham, who is currently the Mayor of Greater Manchester, to return to Westminster. Despite their wishes, Mr Burnham's return relies on another MP standing down, forcing a by-election, and Mr Burnham then winning that seat. While some MPs have been vocal in their support for Mr Burnham's attempt at a comeback, Mr Turner is doubtful. Read more: Who is Catherine West, the Labour MP challenging Starmer? Read more: Who could challenge Starmer? The contenders vying for 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as he sets out the next steps he is taking in his plan to build a stronger, fairer Britain. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC: "There's some of the left saying wait for Burnham. How long? How is he going to get in? The NEC aren't going to change their tune. "Well, you know, six months ago we thought it was a terrible idea to let him in, but now it's inevitable that we can't win a seat for him... Let him in now. What on earth are they talking about?" Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), dominated by supporters of the Prime Minister, blocked Mr Burnham from contesting the Gorton and Denton by-election earlier this year, with the formerly safe Labour seat going on to be won by the Greens.

Andy Burnham was blocked from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election. Picture: Alamy

Mr Turner, who currently sits as an Independent MP, was suspended from the Labour Party in March over comments made about colleagues that were described as "uncollegiate". Turner also regularly criticised the prime minister's policies, including the government's plans to reform jury trials. Despite his past criticisms of Sir Keir, Mr Turner said he does want him to succeed. He told LBC: "I'm not desperate to see the demise of Keir Starmer. "Even though I think Keir Starmer, frankly, has treated people like me a bit badly, actually. I want him to succeed. "Most of us ought to wish that he can succeed. I've messaged him this morning to say 'Keir, come on, you've got a chance. Drop the autocue, be authentic'. "And I'm hoping he can be, but coming out with a load of nonsense that he said time and again is not going to cut the mustard."