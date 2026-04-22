The party looks set to lose control of six councils with the Greens and Reform on course to snatch them up, YouGov's poll predicts

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer is facing further misery after a new poll revealed Labour could suffer its worst result in London for nearly 50 years at the May local elections - with Reform and the Greens set to make significant gains.

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The Prime Minister’s party is projected to win the highest vote share in just 15 councils, six fewer than in 2022, according to a YouGov model. It would be a damning result for Labour, the worst in four decades, with the party traditionally dominating council elections in the capital. This would deal another blow to an already embattled Prime Minister as Sir Keir faces growing calls to resign over the Mandelson vetting scandal while his popularity ratings plummet. YouGov’s MRP (Multilevel Regression with Post-stratification) model, based on polling of more than 4,500 adults, also indicates positive results for Zack Polanski’s Greens and Nigel Farage’s Reform. The Greens are projected to win the highest vote share on four London councils, all of which are held by Labour. Read more: Restore Britain surges but Reform UK still top of polls despite new challenger Read more: Green Party 'would unseat three cabinet ministers' and 16 Labour frontbenchers 'face losing seats', poll reveals

Greens and Reform UK are set to make major gains in the capital, including potentially being the largest party on multiple councils. Picture: YouGov

These are Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham and Waltham Forest. Newham, where it’s the Greens and the Newham Independents Party who threaten Labour, has also been run by Sir Keir’s party since being set up, though not always with a majority. Reform will win the highest vote share in three boroughs, the polling suggests. The party is projected to snatch up Barking and Dagenham from Labour and Bromley from the Conservatives. Winning in Barking and Dagenham would be a particular bag for Farage’s party given it's the only London borough to have remained under Labour majority control since its creation in the 1960s. Reform is also projected to win Havering, which is currently not controlled by any party, and comes within five points of beating the Tories in Bexley. The results would be unprecedented for Reform and the Greens as neither party has previously topped the poll on any London council. Meanwhile, the Conservatives remain ahead on five councils, compared to six at the last election. The Lib Dems are on course to win the most votes on four councils, according to the poll.

Nigel Farage's party is on course to make gains. Picture: Getty