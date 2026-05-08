The party has ceded hundreds of seats with losses across the country in the local elections, from key battlegrounds to classic Labour strongholds.

By Jacob Paul

Labour has suffered a bloodbath defeat at the polls as pressure grows on Sir Keir Starmer to resign as leader.

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The party has ceded hundreds of seats with losses across the country in the local elections, from key battlegrounds to classic Labour strongholds. With results not yet fully counted, Labour is slated to lose as many as 2,000 seats across the UK in a disastrous result for the Prime Minister. Of the first 40 of 136 councils declared, Labour had lost more than 200 councillors as well as losing control of nine local authorities. There are also fears that Labour could lose control of the Welsh Senedd for the first time ever. Sir Keir has taken responsibility for the “tough” local election results, but has vowed not to "weaken my resolve". He now finds himself under pressure following the catastrophic results as Nigel Farage claimed Reform UK is on course to win the next general election. Read more: LIVE: Electoral bloodbath for Labour as party faces apocalyptic losses which could spell the end of Starmer Read more: Calls grow for Starmer to resign as Labour faces devastating losses in local elections

Starmer is facing mounting pressure after suffering major losses in the local elections. Picture: Getty

Here are all the key places Labour has lost so far Hartlepool, Tamworth, Redditch, Tameside, Southampton, Wandsworth, Exeter and Westminster have all flipped. The Tameside result will come as a particular shock to Labour as it ceded its majority over the council after an uninterrupted run of 47 years. The party lost 14 of the 15 seats it was defending – enough to deprive it of a majority and leave the council with no group large enough to have overall control. The new state of the parties is Labour 25 seats, Reform 19, independents eight and the Conservatives five. Red Wall seats in the North have also switched hands in another blow for Labour, with huge losses in Chorley, Lancashire, Salford in Greater Manchester and Merseyside. In Southampton, Labour lost seven seats while Reform gained seven and the Greens gained four. Labour has also lost south-west London Wandsworth Council to no party majority after shedding six seats, leaving it with 28. In Wigan, where the MP is Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, all the 22 seats Labour was defending were snatched up by Reform.