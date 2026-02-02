Labour MP Natalie Fleet hit out against the treatment of victims in the Epstein files. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

A Labour MP and campaigner against the sexual abuse of women has blasted the treatment of victims and survivors exposed in the Epstein files.

Natalie Fleet told Tonight with Andrew Marr that other sexual abuse victims could be put off coming forward in the future as a result of the scandal. The MP for Bolsover said the anonymity for some of the women "hasn't been protected". She also called for Lord Peter Mandelson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to give testimony before US Congress about their links to the disgraced financier. Ms Fleet, who has previously revealed she was the victim of a grooming gang, told Marr: "There are people up and down the country, women in our country and beyond, that are looking at what happens now and they're seeing how the victims are treated. Read more: Ex-police officer Daniel believes the Epstein files warrant a bribery investigation Read more: Sarah Ferguson sent congratulations to Epstein on birth of 'baby boy,' leaked email reveals

"I don't think there's anything about how these victims are being treated that is going to make any woman more likely to come forward. "We've had this huge jump of Epstein files and in amongst that, some of the victims' anonymity hasn't been protected. "There's all sorts redacted in those documents, but their details haven't been. So they've been exposed. "What we see with women is that when they are anonymous, people say we should listen to them. "The minute you start to put meat on the bones and you speak about the woman's name and what she wore and who she text, and how she dressed, and how she looked and whether she was pretty or not, then we start talking and changing the conversation about whether it was actually her fault."

Over the weekend, a joint letter written on behalf of Epstein's victims condemned Donald Trump's administration, accusing the US government of an "incomplete release" of the documents. They said the files were "indefensible" and insisted they "will not stop until the truth is fully revealed." Asked if she thought the files were "mildly salacious," and taking away from the "human side," in relation of the victims, Ms Fleet agreed and questioned if the Prime Minister "cares enough about women and girls and violence against them." She replied: "I want to say that I feel strongly that there are two types of men that I've had in my life. One that cause damage and two, [those] that pick it up. "I'd be wrong not to name drop my husband here. He raises the children. He is a very good man, but so is the Prime Minister. He genuinely wants to solve violence against women and girls. "He spent his career prosecuting. So the men involved, they're great, most of them, but they shouldn't be part of the story.

"Right now we are just talking about Peter Mandelson, a man who I grew up looking up to, a man who is a lord, who has a position of power, who is very happy to say 'I'm gay so I didn't see the worst of it.' "What this story tells to me is that it does not matter if you are Labour Party MP, it does not matter if you are a prince of the United Kingdom. "It doesn't matter whether you've never visited London in your life and you're not involved in politics and you don't vote - a quarter of women in this country or are raped by men that we know that we live amongst are our friends. "We've got to call it out and we've got to get to a system where women can tell their truth, be respected, report it and be believed."

