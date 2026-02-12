A former Labour mayor has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after helping her son hide damning evidence relating to the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Naheed Ejaz, 61, stalled officers at her front door for over a minute and a half as her son Diwan Khan, 41, hid his phone which prosecutors said held evidence of the crime.

A trial heard how Ejaz let her “mother’s love” cloud her judgment and stopped the police from doing their job in a “conspiracy of silence”.

She has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice following a six-day trial at Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire. Her son was found guilty of rape. Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Ed Wylde, for the prosecution, said the mother and son were speaking in Urdu when police turned up at their home on September 12, 2024, so they could discuss what to do with the phone without letting the officers catch on.

