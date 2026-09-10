Labour's metro mayors have pledged to cap a proposed 'tourist tax' on overnight stays at 5% - after a furious backlash to the plans. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour's metro mayors have pledged to cap a proposed 'tourist tax' on overnight stays at 5% - after a furious backlash to the plans.

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Mayors will be given powers to impose an uncapped "overnight visitor levy" on anyone staying in hotels, holiday lets and bed and breakfasts in England, it was announced yesterday. The tax will apply to all overnight visitors to towns and cities that decide to impose the levy, applying to each night of the stay. After businesses suggested that jobs in holiday hotspots could be affected, the mayors wrote an open letter pledging to cap the levy. The letter was signed by Labour mayors in London, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, West Midlands, North East, West of England, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, East Midlands and York and North Yorkshire. Read More: Tourist tax plans will be ‘hugely damaging’, warn holiday firms Read More: Tourist taxes must be spent on restaurants not wheelie bins

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

In a letter to Chancellor John Healey and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner, the Labour metro mayors said 5% represented a "reasonable ceiling" on the tax. "It provides a balance of ensuring that local levies are not excessive, or vary significantly between regions, while also leaving room for local variation as appropriate," they added. They added this would still allow for "meaningful investment" in local areas, adding that future rises in the rate would be "subject to local consultation". Reform's two mayors and the pair of Conservative ones are unlikely to impose the levy on their regions after their national parties slammed the proposal on Thursday.