Shabana Mahmood is drawing up emergency plans to deal with the so-called 'Boriswave' of migrants who could get the right to stay in Britain indefinitely within a year, LBC understands.

The Home Secretary is understood to be very concerned about the possibility that around one million people who came to the UK in the last five years, may soon become eligible for indefinite leave to remain automatically under the current rules.

Reform have blamed the former PM, Mr Johnson, for up to 3.8 million people who entered the UK after Brexit under looser rules brought in by him for people from outside the EU.

Ms Mahmood is said looking at whether to make retrospective changes to the law in order to ensure that they do not get automatic rights to stay.

That is likely to open up the UK to legal challenge - but Government insiders insisted they were up for the fight.

The government are already looking to change the rules to extend indefinite leave to remain from five years to ten years.

But the Home Secretary wants to look further, and is expected to say more on her plan for that group of people soon.

Government sources said of that cohort of people, and that it could be retrospective: “She’s looking at it."